Man found shot to death in stolen vehicle in northwest Harris County: deputies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting where at least two people were shot in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 11399 Windfern Road around 4:00 a.m.



Deputies say a man in his 20s was found shot to death in a stolen car.

While investigating, deputies say they learned that a second person had been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.



Windfern will be closed while deputies investigate the shooting.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD chief chases down street racer while on his way home
Ex-Marine given high bond in 'troubling' weapons case
Police search for driver that killed man in hit-and-run accident
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Armed suspect shot by officers in east Harris Co.: police
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
Days of record 100-degree heat coming to Houston
Show More
Dozens rescued during undercover human trafficking bust
Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders in wake of Texas shootings
Digital Deal of the Day
Man killed after stabbing woman and setting fire to home
Texas high speed bullet train takes major leap forward
More TOP STORIES News