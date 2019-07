Man found shot to death in parking lot in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man to death in a parking lot in southeast Houston.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting outside a business near Emancipation and Blodgett around 1 a.m.Investigators say an argument broke out between two men, and minutes later, one of the men fired three to five shots, killing a man.The gunman was last seen running north on Emancipation.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.