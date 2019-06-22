Man found shot to death in parking lot in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man to death in a parking lot in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting outside a business near Emancipation and Blodgett around 1 a.m.

Investigators say an argument broke out between two men, and minutes later, one of the men fired three to five shots, killing a man.

The gunman was last seen running north on Emancipation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News