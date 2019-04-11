Man found shot to death at car wash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting after a man's body was found at a car wash in southwest Houston.Officers were sent to 10700 Kirkwood around 3:30 a.m. and found the man lying face down on the ground with several shell casings around his body.Police questioned at least one witness.Investigators are still trying to find out the motive behind the shooting.There's no word on a description of the suspect or suspects.