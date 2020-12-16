Man found shot to death after Missouri City ambush

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death Tuesday after police responded to an initial report of a crash in southwest Houston.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 15300 block of Appleridge Drive and Bahia.

Officers and paramedics found the man's body inside a vehicle at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Briargate neighborhood in north Fort Bend County, according to Houston police.

Police found two vehicle doors open and the man inside, who had been shot in the face, HPD said.

Residents in the neighborhood had security cameras that captured a white Toyota Sequoia pull up to the vehicle and three men get out. Someone fired shots into the man's vehicle and took off.

The suspects' descriptions weren't immediately known and officers said they don't believe the victim lived in the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashmurderhomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of teen in hazmat suit said ISD isn't taking COVID-19 serious
Suspect charged in shooting death of 11-year-old boy
New findings in botched HPD raid to be released, attorney says
Independent autopsy results of man shot by La Marque police released
From freezing temperatures to a milder afternoon.
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Former Conroe priest heading to prison for child indecency
Show More
Memorial Park marks construction in land bridge and prairie project
Meet League City Volunteer Fire Dept.'s 1st female day crew
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Fort Bend Co. allocates millions to help small businesses
1 dead, 1 injured in deadly drive-up shooting in north Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News