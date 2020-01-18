Man found shot multiple times inside west Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man to death inside his apartment in west Houston Saturday morning.

Houston police responded to the Tanglewood Apartments located at 7510 Burgoyne Road after reports of an unconscious man.

Police say the man's friends went by his apartment Friday night, noticed his apartment door unlocked and went inside.

They found the man unconscious on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe someone may have searched the man's apartment, but they're not sure if anything was taken.

Investigators are searching surveillance cameras in the area for any clues.

Anyone with information is urged to call Houston Police Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
Damp and foggy until Saturday's cold front passes
2 men found shot in car outside gas station in SW Houston
VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run
Clute mom says girls were forced to crawl around school track
Cat accidentally gets euthanized during vet visit, family says
Video shows barefoot child break into smoke shop
Show More
Man accused of 'continuously' sexually assaulting child
Astros owner Jim Crane says team not in crisis
EaDo Bike Co. wants drivers to enjoy city and ride more
You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine's Day
Funeral set for Bellaire HS shooting victim
More TOP STORIES News