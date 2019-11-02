Man found shot in car in Fort Bend County neighborhood

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital Saturday morning after being shot in a possible drive-by shooting in Fort Bend County.The man was found shot in his car at the intersection of Glendale Lakes Drive and Spring Vale Drive.He crashed his car into the Glendale Lakes subdivision mailboxes after being shot.Fort Bend County Deputies believe the actual shooting happened a few streets away from where the man was found.Several people in the area called 911 and reported they heard gunshots.At this time, authorities do not have a suspect in custody.FBCSO says the man was taken to the hospital and is in surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.