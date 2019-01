Homicide investigators are responding to 116 E. Edgebrook Dr. where a male was found shot and killed in an apartment complex. CC1 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 13, 2019

Authorities confirm a man was found shot and killed at an apartment complex on 116 E Edgebrook in Southeast Houston.The incident occurred at the Arlington Place Apartments.Several police units are on scene.Homicide investigators are en route.ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty will provide updates as the situation continues.