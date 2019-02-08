Man found shot to death in parking lot of northwest Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A young man was found shot to death in a parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to a fatal shooting at the 11200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive just after 12:30 a.m. They discovered the body of a black man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Deputies also found a young child in the car, asleep and uninjured, next to the body of the man. Investigators believe the victim is the child's father.

Meanwhile, deputies are trying to find out if anyone may have seen or heard anything.

"We have one person who heard the gunshot. No eyewitnesses to the crime," Harris County Sheriff's Capt. John Shannon said.
