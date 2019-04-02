Man found dead while working on San Jacinto River

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An autopsy will be done to determine how a man died while working on the San Jacinto River.The crime scene unit with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived overnight off the East Freeway to investigate.Authorities said a two-man crew was working. The captain lost sight of a deckhand, went back to the port and found him unresponsive under one of the hydraulics.CPR was performed on the man, but he was pronounced dead.