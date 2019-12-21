Man found dead, slumped over steering wheel outside NW Harris Co. neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for answers after a man was found slumped over a steering wheel outside a gated community in northwest Harris County.
Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Kluge near Brindlecreek Glen Drive around 1 a.m.
Witnesses told deputies the car was parked at the keypad, but the person inside wasn't moving and appeared dead.
Deputies arrived and found the dead man inside the vehicle with a dog. They're working to determine how the driver died.
Deputies told ABC13 there was blood inside the car and damage on the outside.
