Man found dead, slumped over steering wheel outside NW Harris Co. neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for answers after a man was found slumped over a steering wheel outside a gated community in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Kluge near Brindlecreek Glen Drive around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies the car was parked at the keypad, but the person inside wasn't moving and appeared dead.

Deputies arrived and found the dead man inside the vehicle with a dog. They're working to determine how the driver died.

Deputies told ABC13 there was blood inside the car and damage on the outside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondead body
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charge
Body of Austin mom found in car trunk near Houston
Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded sincere
Dreary Saturday with sunshine returning Sunday
Researcher: Data on 267 million Facebook users exposed
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Show More
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
$5.3M in medical debt wiped out for people living in poverty
Looking back: Violence against new moms
Man sentenced to life for Montrose murder to be exonerated
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
More TOP STORIES News