Man found shot to death in middle of west Houston street

Shooting/Homicide: 8500 Langfield. Prelim info: Male found shot deceased in street. Homicide investigators en route. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death on a street in northwest Houston overnight, and police say two guns were found near his body.The man was found on Langfield Road near W Little York Road.According to Houston police, around 3 a.m., someone called 911 to say a man was in the middle of the street.Officers found the man shot multiple times. They tried to perform CPR but say the man was already dead.Police also found 2 guns near the body.Officers aren't sure if the guns belong to the dead man and the shooter or if there were two shooters.Police are looking for the person who originally called 911.