Man found shot to death in middle of west Houston street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death on a street in northwest Houston overnight, and police say two guns were found near his body.

The man was found on Langfield Road near W Little York Road.

According to Houston police, around 3 a.m., someone called 911 to say a man was in the middle of the street.



Officers found the man shot multiple times. They tried to perform CPR but say the man was already dead.

Police also found 2 guns near the body.

Officers aren't sure if the guns belong to the dead man and the shooter or if there were two shooters.

Police are looking for the person who originally called 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmenthomicide investigationshootingman shotman killedbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen memorial: What to know if you plan to attend
George Floyd's former partner talks about George's impact
Foul ball leads to massive fight and deadly shooting
SPONSORED: How Catholic schools are changing this school year
Cy-Fair ISD tells parents staff member has contracted virus
Real estate sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic
PPP loans for 1000s of churches, SBA bends rules
Show More
COVID-19 patient marries fiancée at San Antonio hospital
Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments
HISD will spend $31 million on laptops and hotspots
Police budget in Austin cut by $150 million
TSU offers free legal assistance for those facing eviction
More TOP STORIES News