Neighbor finds man stabbed to death at Pasadena apartment complex

We are looking for three persons of interest in connection to a homicide that occurred at 607 Richey. Anyone who may be able to identify these individuals or have information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/70lE8ZOnHx — Pasadena Police Department (@PasadenaPDTX) March 9, 2020

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead Monday in the breezeway of a Pasadena area apartment complex was stabbed, police said.Pasadena police were called to the complex located in the area of South Richey Street and West Jackson Drive.A neighbor found 34-year-old Luis Reyes dead, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to police.Police didn't immediately disclose a motive.Pasadena police are looking for three persons of interest associated with the crime, pictured above.Anyone who may be able to identify these individuals or have information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).No one is in custody, as of Monday afternoon.A relative told ABC13 Reyes was a construction worker and lived at the complex with friends."He was always a happy go-lucky guy, never had a problem with anyone that I know of. He never had an issue with anyone.," the relative said.