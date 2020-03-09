Neighbor finds man stabbed to death at Pasadena apartment complex

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead Monday in the breezeway of a Pasadena area apartment complex was stabbed, police said.

Pasadena police were called to the complex located in the area of South Richey Street and West Jackson Drive.

A neighbor found 34-year-old Luis Reyes dead, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to police.

Police didn't immediately disclose a motive.



Pasadena police are looking for three persons of interest associated with the crime, pictured above.

Anyone who may be able to identify these individuals or have information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



No one is in custody, as of Monday afternoon.

A relative told ABC13 Reyes was a construction worker and lived at the complex with friends.

"He was always a happy go-lucky guy, never had a problem with anyone that I know of. He never had an issue with anyone.," the relative said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenaman killedstabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News