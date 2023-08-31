A man went to check on the victim and saw that his apartment door was open. Police are calling the woman who lived with him a person of interest, though they don't know if she may also be a victim.

Woman sought by police after man found shot to death in apartment on Houston's southside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead on Houston's southside near the Gulfgate area overnight, and now, police are searching for the woman who lived with him.

Houston police were called to the Royal Palms Apartments in the 5600 block of Royal Palms Street near Griggs Road at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A young man received a call to go check on the victim, and when he arrived, he noticed the door to the apartment was open, HPD said.

When he went inside, he found the victim on the ground and quickly called 911.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said no weapons or shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim lives at the apartment with a woman, who was not there when police arrived.

Investigators are calling her a person of interest and want to talk to her, though they don't know if she may also be a victim.

Police were working to get surveillance video from the apartment complex.