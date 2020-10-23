Body found in parking garage across from Children's Museum of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found early Friday morning in a parking garage across the street from the Children's Museum of Houston.

The man was found around 6:10 a.m. in a garage at 1400 Binz St. Authorities said the man appeared to have been shot to death.

Police said in a tweet there is no information at this time on a suspect or when the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page shortly for updates.
