Man found dead in parking lot of apartment complex in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors said they're worried about crime after a man was found dead in a parking lot.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.

Residents reported hearing gunshots around 3:30 a.m. at the Broadway Casa Apartments on 8405 Broadway.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after a man's body was found at an apartment complex.



As people were leaving for work a few hours later, they discovered the man's body and called police.

Police believe he may have been shot to death inside the apartment.

Detectives say the victim is a black man in his 20s. He has not yet been identified.

People showed up to the apartment complex to see if the man was someone they knew.

Neighbors in the area say they're concerned about the crime.

Tuesday's incident happened less than a block away from the bus stop where a grandmother of 12 was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.

"You just wake up some morning and there it is. You may get a break in a couple of weeks, and then it's something else," said Dorothy Woodard, who lives nearby.

Authorities are asking witnesses or anyone else with information about the shooting at the apartment complex to come forward.
Follow Pooja on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicideman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News