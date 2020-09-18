Man found shot to death on couch inside burning home in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside a burning home in southeast Houston, officials said.

It happened at a home in the 6500 block of Hogue Street, just northwest of Hobby Airport.

The Houston Police Department says when firefighters arrived, they found the man on the couch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate.

A fire captain on scene told ABC13 they believe the fire was intentionally set.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
