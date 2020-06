60-year-old man found dead in bed with gunshot wound to head

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in his bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on Saturday, Houston police said.The 60-year-old man was found in his northeast Houston apartment in the block of 4300 Crane around 5 a.m.There was no word on a possible suspect or motive.It appeared to be a robbery, police said. No weapons were found inside the apartment.If you have any information, you are urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.