Man found dead in back of Mercedes at Galveston auto shop

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston investigators are working to identify a man found dead in a car at an auto repair shop.

A mechanic found a man's body in the back of a car at the repair shop on 39th street Sunday just after 6 p.m.

Galveston PD says the man's body was in the back seat of a 1984 Mercedes that had been brought in for repair.

It's unclear how the man died or who he is.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

Investigators say the victim was a man in his 40s.
