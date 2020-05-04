Man found dead in back of Mercedes at Galveston auto shop

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston investigators are working to identify a man found dead in a car at an auto repair shop.A mechanic found a man's body in the back of a car at the repair shop on 39th street Sunday just after 6 p.m.Galveston PD says the man's body was in the back seat of a 1984 Mercedes that had been brought in for repair.It's unclear how the man died or who he is.Police say they do not suspect foul play.Investigators say the victim was a man in his 40s.