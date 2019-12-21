Man found dead at keypad of gated community in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for answers after a man was found slumped over a steering wheel outside a gated community in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Kluge near Bridlecreek Glen Drive around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies the car was parked at the keypad, but the person inside wasn't moving and appeared dead.

Deputies arrived and found the dead man inside the vehicle with a dog. They're working to determine how the driver died.

Deputies told ABC13 there was blood inside the car and damage on the outside.
