Police say three men in a silver truck are on the run after killing a man in southwest Houston.The Houston Police Department is investigating in the 4700 block of Curly Oaks. This is in the area of Hiram Clarke Road and W. Fuqua Street.Officers say the body of a man was found after gunshots rang out just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.Police did not give us a license plate to the suspects' vehicle.