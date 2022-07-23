Park Rangers find 75-year-old man dead on trail at Big Bend National Park in Texas

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was found dead by Park Rangers at a Big Bend National Park on Thursday, according to officials.Big Bend National Park's Communications Center received a call at about 7:45 p.m. about a fatality along the Chimneys Trail. Rangers responded and found the 75-year-old man about half a mile from where the trail began.The Chimneys Trail is a 5-mile round trip described as a moderately difficult hike that travels to volcano formation in the western desert of the park.Officials said they have determined a cause of death."Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," said Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz. "Our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker's family and friends."Temperatures at Big Bend typically reach over 100 degrees by the late morning and increase to hazardous levels long after sunset. On Thursday afternoon, the temps along Chimneys Trail exceeded over 104 degrees.Park Rangers are reminding visitors to be aware of the dangers of the severe heat, and those who plan to hike should prepare to drink and carry one gallon of water per day and plan to be off the trails by noon.