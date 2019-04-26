Man arrested after allegedly leading second chase with kids in car in north Harris Co.

HAPPENING NOW- Constables assisted DPS in the pursuit of a suspect who fled from them twice today! The vehicle lost control, struck another vehicle and came to a stop at Ella/Kuykendahl. He was detained and it was discovered 2 kids were in the vehicle. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/JsP3JGIBoT — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 25, 2019

A man is detained after deputies say he fled from authorities twice in one day with kids in the car.Authorities say the Thursday afternoon chase ended in north Harris County at Ella and Kuykendahl.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle earlier in the day, but the suspect sped off. When troopers came into contact with the vehicle, the driver sped off again.During the chase, troopers say the vehicle lost control and struck another car before coming to a stop at a gas station.The driver of the car was detained and that's when authorities also learned two kids were in the vehicle.DPS said the suspect, whose name has not been released, has five outstanding warrants.No injuries were reported.