Man fires weapon, throws food in Pappas Bar-B-Q rampage, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies say a man is in custody after opening fire inside the Pappas Bar-B-Q restaurant on Little York at I-69.

Deputies say the man first fired shots from his car as he drove down the Eastex Freeway because he believed someone was shooting at him.

He then pulled into the restaurant, fired shots at the back door and went inside, deputies said.



HCSO says he then dropped the gun and started throwing food around.

"He appears intoxicated on some sort of drugs," Captain John Sannon said.

Deputies say the restaurant was closed at the time, and only employees were inside.

Photos from the scene show the suspect's weapon laying in shattered glass from the broken door.

No one was seriously hurt, but the man suffered several cuts from the broken glass.

"[The suspect is] being held for mental health and facing weapons charges for shooting," Shannon said. "[It] could have been a lot worse."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodshootingshooting rampagerestaurantharris county sheriffs officedrugs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Harris make first appearance as running mates: LIVE
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo announces plan to reopen schools
SPONSORED: Why young families in Houston will love this new 2020 car
Bill Yeoman, known as winningest coach in UH history, dies
Big 12 reveals football schedule slated for September start
Restaurants asked to contact trace as COVID-19 cases spike
Here's why you'll want to limit your time outside today
Show More
Harris County Pets hosts free adoption days in August
Houston ranks highly on list of America's best cities
Gold prices increase as U.S. economy struggles amid pandemic
Cactus Music: Houston's oldest independent music store
CDC wants to help combat face mask bullies
More TOP STORIES News