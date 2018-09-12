Man finds elderly parents' bodies after apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

We're learning new details about a murder-suicide under investigation in north Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a man discovered the bodies of his elderly mother and father in their backyard after an apparent murder-suicide.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of Pear Tree Lane on Wednesday evening after the couple, both in their 70s, were found dead.

Investigators say a gun was found next to the man's body, and they believe he killed his wife before shooting himself to death.

Homicide investigators are trying to figure out the motive in all of this, but according to deputies, the man's wife had been dealing with medical issues.

Neighbors say the couple lived in their Inverness Forest home for 30 years and had been married for decades.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideelderly womanman killedwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CHURCH SCANDAL: Conroe priest allegedly molested teens
Abuse accuser after priest's arrest: 'I can't believe it's happening'
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Former A&M football star accused of attack on 2 women
Man charged with murder after body found in recycle bin
Show More
13 men accused of trying to meet with minors for sex
Woman who had baby lied about finding newborn in wooded area
Girl stabbed romantic rival to death in classroom, police say
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
More News