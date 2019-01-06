Shooting Investigation: 17500 Imperial Valley. Male shot in head. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2019

Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was shot and killed by his own gun Sunday morning.The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 17500 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Greens Road.A man was collecting money while hosting a concert inside of a barbershop, when the victim was approached by a male who disarmed him and shot him in the head, police say.The suspect, described as a black male standing about 6-feet tall and possibly wearing a black sweatshirt or hoodie, also ran off with the money.