Man shot and killed with own gun during robbery in north Houston, police say

A suspect managed to upholster a victim's gun and reportedly shot him with it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was shot and killed by his own gun Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 17500 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Greens Road.

A man was collecting money while hosting a concert inside of a barbershop, when the victim was approached by a male who disarmed him and shot him in the head, police say.

The suspect, described as a black male standing about 6-feet tall and possibly wearing a black sweatshirt or hoodie, also ran off with the money.
