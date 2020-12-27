Man arrested after wife was fatally shot at Spring home, HCSO says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that Harris County deputies were dispatched to the 19500 block of Lockridge Drive on Saturday night.
@Pct4Constable units were dispatched to the 19500 blk of Lockridge. Preliminary info: An adult male has possibly shot his wife. The female is deceased at the residence. The male has been detained. A child was found at the location unharmed. @HCSOTexas Investigators enroute.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 27, 2020
When they arrived to the home, they found an adult woman who apparently had suffered one or more fatal gunshot wounds.
Deputies also found a child who was reportedly unharmed in the altercation.
Gonzalez said the man has since been detained.