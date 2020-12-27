Man arrested after wife was fatally shot at Spring home, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An adult male is believed to have shot and killed his wife at a home in Spring, according to deputies.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that Harris County deputies were dispatched to the 19500 block of Lockridge Drive on Saturday night.



When they arrived to the home, they found an adult woman who apparently had suffered one or more fatal gunshot wounds.

Deputies also found a child who was reportedly unharmed in the altercation.

Gonzalez said the man has since been detained.
