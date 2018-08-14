Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Man fatally hit by pickup while crossing North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man was hit and killed while crossing the North Freeway.

A pickup driver hit him around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes near West Road. Police aren't sure why he was there.

"Unfortunately, this is something we see far too regularly, where pedestrians are in the travel lanes of the freeways," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. "It's one of the most dangerous places you can be in the city. We always encourage people not to be in the traffic lanes because it can have deadly consequences."

Police say the driver did stay at the scene and was interviewed by officers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
11 killed in massive bridge collapse during storm in Italy
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
12-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Show More
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S.
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Pregnant mom accused of shoplifting by officer
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run cyclist off road
More News