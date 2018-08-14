Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway

Police say a man was hit and killed while crossing the North Freeway.A pickup driver hit him around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes near West Road. Police aren't sure why he was there."Unfortunately, this is something we see far too regularly, where pedestrians are in the travel lanes of the freeways," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. "It's one of the most dangerous places you can be in the city. We always encourage people not to be in the traffic lanes because it can have deadly consequences."Police say the driver did stay at the scene and was interviewed by officers.