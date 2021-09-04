Chase suspect falls through roof of NW Houston bar

Northwest officers, K9 and DPS 102 just apprehended an evading suspect 2000 Wirt. Suspect fled from a traffic stop, jumped on the roof of a building and then fell through the roof into a bar. 202 pic.twitter.com/BiK1Fjs5vv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police pursuit in northwest Houston came to an end when the man that officers were chasing fell through the roof of a building.It happened in the 2000 block of Wirt Road just after midnight Saturday.The man took off after a traffic stop, according to Houston police.HPD K9 units and Texas DPS were part of the pursuit that ended when the man went through the building's roof and into a bar below.There was no word on why the man ran or if he suffered any major injuries.