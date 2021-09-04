Chase suspect falls through roof of NW Houston bar

It happened in the 2000 block of Wirt Road just after midnight Saturday.
The man took off after a traffic stop, according to Houston police.
HPD K9 units and Texas DPS were part of the pursuit that ended when the man went through the building's roof and into a bar below.
There was no word on why the man ran or if he suffered any major injuries.
Northwest officers, K9 and DPS 102 just apprehended an evading suspect 2000 Wirt. Suspect fled from a traffic stop, jumped on the roof of a building and then fell through the roof into a bar. 202 pic.twitter.com/BiK1Fjs5vv— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 4, 2021