Houston police investigating death of man in Third Ward fire

The victim's friend put the man in a wheelchair because he was possibly intoxicated. That's when the friend set the fire and placed the victim by it so he could warm up, HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man burned to death after Houston police say they believe he fell into a fire in Third Ward.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on Scott Street near Drew Street, police said.

The victim's friend put the man in a wheelchair because he was possibly intoxicated. That's when the friend set the fire and placed the victim by it so he could warm up, HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police said the friend left for work and not long after, the fire got big and the victim is believed to have fallen into the fire.

"Prayers to him and whoever may be his family," Willkens said.

Police said the man was in his 60s and may have been homeless.

Authorities are awaiting a medical examiner's report to rule out foul play.