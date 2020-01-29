Man facing marijuana charge starts smoking in front of judge

LEBANON, Tennessee -- A man facing a marijuana possession charge in Tennessee appeared to start smoking in front of a judge in his courtroom.

Spencer Boston, 20, was in court for the possession charge Tuesday, but he argued marijuana should be legal. Both medical and recreational use of marijuana are currently illegal in Tennessee, WKRN reported.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
EMBED More News Videos

Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.



A video of Boston's court appearance shows him nodding as a judge speaks, then reaching into his jacket to pull something out. Then he lights it.

Deputies say he lit a joint. Boston was quickly escorted out and held in contempt of court. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Boston is now serving 10 days in jail. After that, he'll be eligible for bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseemarijuanaprotestu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Charges upgraded in DWI crash after victim declared brain dead
New H-E-B store replaces former location destroyed by Hurricane Harvey
Cold front means chilly morning for Southeast Texas
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee breaks silence after docuseries release
Show More
VIDEO: Baby rings cancer bell after beating brain cancer
Wrongfully convicted man who served 25 years for rape exonerated
Dozens block traffic to watch driver do donuts on US-59
Man rides hood of car to stop driver after fender bender
Meet the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School!
More TOP STORIES News