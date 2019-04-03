Crime & Safety

Man exposed himself to women in broad daylight: Police

A suspected flasher has been arrested in Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man is in custody after he targeted several women outside Rosenberg businesses and exposed himself.

Cody Carranza was arrested on Friday after police said he flashed his victims in broad daylight.

Carranza has been charged with indecent exposure and was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond.

Rosenberg police said Carranza's alleged victims were able to provide detailed information that ultimately led to his arrest.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city. If you are not able to keep yourself and your inappropriate activities behind closed doors, we will provide a place for you where the doors are not so easily opened." Chief White also stated, "Officers and Detectives worked diligently to identify this person and bring this criminal episode to a close, the safety or our citizens and our community is important to us."
