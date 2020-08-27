Man electrocuted while preparing for Hurricane Laura

NOW - ELECTROCUTION



Heavy police presence in the 12700 block of Gran Teton Trl in the Eagle Springs subdivision.



A male has been confirmed deceased after he was electrocuted by a power-line while cutting down tree limbs.



AVOID THE AREA.



ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was electrocuted while trying to prepare for Hurricane Laura, deputies said.Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 office responded to reports of an electrocution in the 12700 block of Grand Teton Trail around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.Deputies said a 62-year-old man decided to trim some trees near his home in preparation for the hurricane, but while he was on his ladder, deputies said he nicked a wire with his chainsaw.The man died immediately, deputies said.Officials warned Houstonians to let the professionals take care of any tree clippings near wires, especially while it's windy outside.