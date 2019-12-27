Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet from Lake Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was recovered from the water at Lake Friendswood Park after city officials say a man was attempting to rescue his pet.

A witness at the scene reported that his friend, a 25-year-old man, entered the water in an attempt to retrieve a pet.

He says several minutes later, his friend began struggling. That's when he lost sight of him under the water.

First responders arrived to the scene and began to try and locate the man.

The Friendswood Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed two rescue boats to continue the search.

The League City Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team also assisted in recovery efforts.

Eventually, responders found and recovered the man from the water.

Authorities say he was transferred to the Galveston County Medical Examiner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswooddrowningpet rescue
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 masked men terrorize family in SE Houston
Deputy responds to home invasion; shoots father of resident
Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
What we know about shooting suspect Albert Simon
Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home as Santa
Texas inmate who carved way through jail cell captured
Creator of 'Hanukkah house' hopes to share holiday tradition
Show More
Man looking for 2 men who climbed freeway wall to save dog
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Foggy morning, but see when rain returns in Houston
More TOP STORIES News