Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet from Lake Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was recovered from the water at Lake Friendswood Park after city officials say a man was attempting to rescue his pet.A witness at the scene reported that his friend, a 25-year-old man, entered the water in an attempt to retrieve a pet.He says several minutes later, his friend began struggling. That's when he lost sight of him under the water.First responders arrived to the scene and began to try and locate the man.The Friendswood Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed two rescue boats to continue the search.The League City Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team also assisted in recovery efforts.Eventually, responders found and recovered the man from the water.Authorities say he was transferred to the Galveston County Medical Examiner.