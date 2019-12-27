Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet bird from Lake Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was recovered from the water at Lake Friendswood Park after city officials say a man was attempting to rescue his pet bird.

A witness at the scene reported that his friend, 25-year-old Sengkimhor Hean, entered the water in an attempt to retrieve the animal.

He says several minutes later, Hean began struggling. That's when he lost sight of him under the water.

First responders arrived to the scene and began to try and locate Hean

The Friendswood Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed two rescue boats to continue the search.

The League City Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team also assisted in recovery efforts.

Eventually, responders recovered Hean from the water.

Authorities say his body was transferred to the Galveston County Medical Examiner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswooddrowningpet rescue
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot in neck as men tried to steal his phone: deputies
Man accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
Austin mom found strangled to be honored in hometown
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend
Show More
Enjoy live music or a FREE Texans watch party this weekend
Battleship Texas' new home may be announced early 2020
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
After-holiday sales: Find deals at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
More TOP STORIES News