Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet bird from Lake Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was recovered from the water at Lake Friendswood Park after city officials say a man was attempting to rescue his pet bird.A witness at the scene reported that his friend, 25-year-old Sengkimhor Hean, entered the water in an attempt to retrieve the animal.He says several minutes later, Hean began struggling. That's when he lost sight of him under the water.First responders arrived to the scene and began to try and locate HeanThe Friendswood Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed two rescue boats to continue the search.The League City Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team also assisted in recovery efforts.Eventually, responders recovered Hean from the water.Authorities say his body was transferred to the Galveston County Medical Examiner.