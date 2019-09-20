Man drowns when van sinks in 8 feet of floodwater on Will Clayton Parkway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5553845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Ed Gonzalez speaks on a fatality from Imelda

We’re sad to report that an adult occupant, extracted from the submerged van, has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. It remains unknown if the male was the only occupant in the van. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 19, 2019

Preliminary info: the driver of the van travelled westbound on Will Clayton, approached Eastex Freeway. The water level was about 8’ high. The driver paused briefly, then accelerated into it the water, causing his van to go under. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle-aged man has died after sheriff's deputies said he attempted to drive his van through a flooded Will Clayton Parkway, sinking his van about 8 feet underwater.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday evening that the man had paused briefly after coming across water on the roadway in northeast Harris County.The man decided to chance it, and as he accelerated, his van became submerged in water, Gonzalez said.The victim, who was in his 40s or 50s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.Deputies said they are not sure whether he was the only person in the van.Thursday's death was the second related to Imelda's flooding.In Jefferson County, a 19-year-old was attempting to move a horse when they were electrocuted and drowned, according to family members.