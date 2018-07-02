Man drowns while rescuing child from water at North Carolina park

EMBED </>More Videos

A man drowned Sunday at Little River Park around 6:45 p.m., officials say. (WTVD)

ZEBULON, North Carolina --
A man is dead after police said he drowned trying to save a child's life.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Little River Park.

The man, 36, has not yet been identified.

Officials said the man swam out to save a child.

He was able to rescue the child but went back under while trying to get ashore.



A rescue team performed CPR for about an hour but was unsuccessful.

Zebulon police chief Timothy Hayworth said this was the first drowning at that spot in at least 18 years.

"This portion of water is not a rapid, not a rough area of water, not a deep area of water and most people come down here to fish or wade out in the water," Hayworth said. "It's not known as a local swimming hole. It's more like a play area. That's what makes it that much more sad. People come here to enjoy their day and relief from the heat and we have a tragedy like this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningu.s. & worldwater rescueNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News