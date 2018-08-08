A Texas man (age 50) drowned in the Gulf off Scenic Hwy. 98 Sunday while trying to rescue his kids. Beach Safey #Lifeguards were able to save the children but Alejandro Velazquez died later at a hospital. 💔🙏🏽 It is the 2nd Oka. #drowning in 5 days. @OkaloosaCounty @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/RT04Iwr63G — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) August 6, 2018

A Texas man is dead after he attempted to save his kids from a rip current.The man was at a beach in Florida Sunday, when his children were caught in a rip current.According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Alejandro Velazquez drowned in the Gulf while swimming out to rescue his children.The sheriff's office says beach lifeguards were able to save the children but Velazquez died later at the hospital.Okaloosa County said this is the second drowning they have had in five days.