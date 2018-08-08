Texas man drowned while rushing to save kids from rip current

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch this video to learn what to do if you're ever caught in a rip current. (AccuWeather)

A Texas man is dead after he attempted to save his kids from a rip current.

The man was at a beach in Florida Sunday, when his children were caught in a rip current.


According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Alejandro Velazquez drowned in the Gulf while swimming out to rescue his children.

The sheriff's office says beach lifeguards were able to save the children but Velazquez died later at the hospital.

Okaloosa County said this is the second drowning they have had in five days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningrip currentrescueu.s. & worldtexas newsbeachesFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead with bruises on her body inside apartment
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Police: Volleyball coach arrested for having sex with students
Suspect leads police to body dumped in ditch in SW Houston
Boy's remains found at desert compound
COW CRIME FIGHTERS: Herd corners fleeing suspect in field
Show More
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
3 women accused of installing credit card skimmer at Buc-ee's
2 officers ambushed and shot while sitting in unmarked car
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News