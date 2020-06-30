44-year-old man drowns in deep end of N Harris Co. backyard pool

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was pronounced dead overnight after he was found unconscious in the bottom of a north Harris County swimming pool.Harris County Sheriff's Office and Cypress Creek Emergency Medical Services responded to a house on Misty Lea where a small gathering was being held.Paramedics found the 44-year-old man in the bottom of the deep end of a backyard pool.Paramedics gave the man CPR but were unable revive him.