2 drown in Bolivar Peninsula; Man tried to save stepson from current

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after drowning Saturday in the Gulf off the Bolivar Peninsula, according to Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies.Deputies said a man, approximately 32 years of age, jumped in to try to save a 16-year-old from a rip current.It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gilchrist Beach.Deputies and bystanders administered CPR, but they were pronounced dead.The teen was later identified as Salem Joy. The man that dived in to try to save him was later identified as his stepfather Brian Tell.