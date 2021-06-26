drowning

2 drown in Bolivar Peninsula; Man tried to save stepson from current

EMBED <>More Videos

2 drown in Bolivar Peninsula; Man tried to save teen from rip current

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after drowning Saturday in the Gulf off the Bolivar Peninsula, according to Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies said a man, approximately 32 years of age, jumped in to try to save a 16-year-old from a rip current.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gilchrist Beach.

Deputies and bystanders administered CPR, but they were pronounced dead.


The teen was later identified as Salem Joy. The man that dived in to try to save him was later identified as his stepfather Brian Tell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonbeachesdrowningteenager
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Drowning victim found with $45K winning jackpot ticket in pocket
Apartment complex owners cited after 3-year-old drowns in pool
Babysitter says he tried saving 3-year-old boy but was too late
Parents sue HOA after teen with autism drowns in neighborhood pool
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News