Man driving Bentley shot during attempted robbery outside Centerfolds strip club on Richmond Ave.

A man driving a Bentley was shot in the head as he left a strip club, police say. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the head during a robbery outside of Centerfolds Gentlemen's Club in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a Centerfolds strip club on Richmond Avenue.


This happened in the parking lot of the club at 6100 Richmond Avenue near Greenridge Drive around 4:45 a.m.
Authorities tell ABC13 the victim and a woman were leaving in a Bentley convertible, when a man tried to rob them.

The suspect demanded cash, then shot the driver more than once. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The gunman ran away and got into an unknown vehicle.

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside Centerfolds strip club on Richmond Avenue.



The manager tells Eyewitness News no one should have been in the back parking lot around the time the shooting happened because the club closes at 3 a.m.

A security guard says he heard something, but did not see the shooting.

The attorney for the club, Casey Wallace, says that the incident has nothing to do with the club as it happened after business hours. Wallace also tells ABC13 the club is cooperating with the police department in any way possible.

Wallace says neither the victim's vehicle nor the woman are known to employees at the club and were not associated with it.

Authorities give an update on the shooting outside Centerfolds strip club.

