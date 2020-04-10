Man shows up at Houston-area Chick-Fil-A with gunshot wound, dies in restaurant

HOUSTON , Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man who was shot drove himself to an Aldine-area Chick-Fil-A around 6 p.m. Thursday for help, but ended up dying at the location.

Firefighters carried the man inside the Chick-Fil-A, located at 165 West Road because of the rain. After attempting to save his life, the victim died just inside the front doors.

Police have not identified the victim and do not know who shot him or why.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootinggun violencechick fil ashootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott wants to safely reopen businesses in Texas
Husband and wife in Ft. Bend Co. die days apart from COVID-19
10 COVID-19 cases at confirmed senior living home
Man believed to be murder victim's son leads police to body
Emotional tour inside unit treating COVID-19 patients
Dr. Fauci says coronavirus antibody tests are coming soon
ABC13 Evening News for April 10, 2020
Show More
Texas unemployment office lags on emergency hires
Scammers may target people filing for unemployment in Texas
People avoid social distancing in line for Turkey Leg Hut open
Inmates make face masks for each other, jail staff for COVID-19
Severe storms possible Easter morning before a big cool down
More TOP STORIES News