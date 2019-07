Man in Joker costume leads police on chase, goes to the beach

EMBED >More News Videos A man with a very distinctive set of tattoos is accused of pointing a gun at Miami drivers.

EMBED >More News Videos Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Video shows the Joker almost get away, but this wasn't in Gotham. It was Los Angeles.Police were after a man dressed like the Joker from Batman. The suspect was wearing a green wig and a clown mask.Police said the man was seen driving recklessly Saturday.In the video, you can even see him riding on the sunroof of a car while the passenger steers.The clown eventually got out and ran to a nearby beach. He even helps bury someone in the sand before being taken down by officers as a large crowd gathers. According to KCAL, police haven't said what charges he is facing.Dressing as the Joker to commit a crime isn't something new.