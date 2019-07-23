Man in Joker costume leads police on chase, goes to the beach

Police were after a man dressed like the Joker from Batman. The suspect was wearing a green wig and a clown mask.
Police said the man was seen driving recklessly Saturday.
In the video, you can even see him riding on the sunroof of a car while the passenger steers.
The clown eventually got out and ran to a nearby beach. He even helps bury someone in the sand before being taken down by officers as a large crowd gathers.
According to KCAL, police haven't said what charges he is facing.
Dressing as the Joker to commit a crime isn't something new.
