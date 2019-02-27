HIT AND RUN

Man dragged in deadly hit-and-run near midtown Houston

EMBED

Police looking for driver who dragged and killed person

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was struck by a vehicle, dragged several feet and left to die early Wednesday morning near midtown Houston.

According to Houston police, the incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Hamilton and Gray.

Citing witnesses, police said a silver Lexus SUV was turning southbound on Hamilton from westbound Gray, when it traveled up onto the sidewalk and struck a 40-year-old man who was standing at a street corner.

The Lexus continued driving without stopping to help the victim, police said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information in the case or anyone who knows who was behind the wheel to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

