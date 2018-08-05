Police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston.Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 9400 block of Coventry Square at 1:40 p.m.According to officials, police found the man shot at least 5 times in the chest.Investigators say the man tried to drive himself to the hospital, but was not able to make it far.He crashed about a mile away from Cook Road and Shannon Hill Drive at the Victorian apartments.The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.Investigators are working to figure out why the man was shot in the parking lot.