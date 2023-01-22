HPD investigating circumstance around man who was found dead near the Museum District

Officials aren't ruling out a shooting, but upon arrival, it appeared the man had been run over by a car. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating the death of a man found near the Museum District early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a driver near Palm Street and Fannin Street called 911 to report that it seemed a person had been shot.

Officers responded to the area and pronounced the man dead.

Upon arrival, investigators said the man didn't appear to have been shot, but they believed that he had possibly been run over by a car.

The man was at least 30 years old, police said.

Police said they have not ruled out shooting, but a medical examiner will make the final determination.

There were no witnesses at the scene. Police said they would look at cameras within the area for surveillance footage.