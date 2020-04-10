Man shows up at Houston-area Chick-Fil-A with gunshot wound, dies in restaurant

HOUSTON , Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man who was shot drove himself to an Aldine-area Chick-Fil-A around 6 p.m. Thursday for help, but ended up dying at the location.

Firefighters carried the man inside the Chick-Fil-A, located at 165 West Road because of the rain. After attempting to save his life, the victim died just inside the front doors.

Police have not identified the victim and do not know who shot him or why.
