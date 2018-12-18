Man dies after slamming into back of 18-wheeler in thick fog

Deputies are investigating to see if the foggy conditions played a factor in the crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crash investigators are working to determine if fog played a factor in a deadly wreck between a car and an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says a driver slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler stopped at a red light on the Beltway 8 feeder westbound at T.C. Jester.

Two people had to be cut out of the car, including a man who died at the hospital. There's no word on the condition of the other person.

The lanes of the westbound feeder were blocked, but reopened shortly after 5 a.m.
