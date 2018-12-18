One man has died at the hospital after this crash on Beltway 8 feeder in NW Harris Co. @Pct4Constable investigators say car hit back of 18wheeler. No doubt fog hampered visibility. #abc13 #breaking https://t.co/32R8s2aHCb pic.twitter.com/u7RDX4Hucs — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 18, 2018

Feeder lanes of Beltway8 @ TCw Jester in NW Harris Co are now REOPENED. Car being towed now. #abc13 https://t.co/bv83VGj1B7 pic.twitter.com/X2AbEzKBBu — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 18, 2018

Crash investigators are working to determine if fog played a factor in a deadly wreck between a car and an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says a driver slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler stopped at a red light on the Beltway 8 feeder westbound at T.C. Jester.Two people had to be cut out of the car, including a man who died at the hospital. There's no word on the condition of the other person.The lanes of the westbound feeder were blocked, but reopened shortly after 5 a.m.