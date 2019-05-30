Man dies after setting himself on fire on Ellipse near White House, officials say

The U.S. Park Police identified the man as Arnav Gupta, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland.
The Secret Service wrote on Wednesday that it happened on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue. Gupta was extinguished and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019
Montgomery County officials had shared a message earlier Wednesday that they were looking for Gupta and concerned about his welfare.
Officials have not said whether he was trying to make a political statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.