Man dies after possible road rage shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a possible road rage shooting in southwest Houston that left one man dead.It happened on Beechnut and Bissonnet Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.Police say the victim was driving a red car and was heading west on Bissonnet when his car was shot multiple times, causing him to crash into a pole near a tire shop.The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition where he died Sunday morning.The victim's car was at the center of the investigation late Saturday night. It was seen riddled with more than a dozen bullet holes. It's unclear if the suspected shooter was in a vehicle or on foot when he shot at the victim's car.Neighbors say they heard the gunshots and say to know it was possibly triggered by road rage is stunning."It terrifies me," said Katie Baker. "I always tell everyone I know, 'No matter how angry you get, stay calm. Get out of the situation as fast as you can.' It's so common now in Houston. You hear of that happening almost every day."Police have not released a description of the suspect. They're asking anyone with information to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).