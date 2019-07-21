Man dies after pickup truck slams into car in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials responded to a crash near Lee Road and Edward Drive in northeast Houston that left one man dead Saturday evening.

Police say a pickup truck that was going eastbound on Edward failed to yield to the right of way at a stop sign which caused them to crash into the victims' vehicle.

The victim, who was driving on Lee, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two suspects who were in the pickup truck fled the scene, but were found shortly after with minor injuries.

No one involved has been identified.
